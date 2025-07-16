Free Summer Concert Series continues with End of the Innocence

Idyllwild’s free Sumer Concert Series continues tonight, July 17 with End of the Innocence and openers The Auroras. End of the Innocence is presently on a national tour titled “Eagle Wings and More.” Their Manager, Penny Green, told us that their show includes material from their tribute to the music of songwriters Don Henly and Glenn Frey, both with the Eagles and as solo artists, but also covers artists like Paul McCartney and Wings, Neil Diamond, Kenny Loggins, and Dan Fogelberg. Green points with pride to an endorsement the tour has received from the Fogelberg Foundation.

The band recreates the magic of classic album rock with spot-on arrangements, great musicianship. and vocals that will take you back. Green adds that the show is packed with the artists’ “chart topping hits, and the audience will know every song.” Spontaneous sing-alongs, she adds, break out wherever End of the Innocence plays.

The Auroras are Monica Sierras (vocals and uke), Jenn Quintyn (vocals), Melody Ryan (vocals, guitar), Leslie Lowe (bass), and Lily McCabe (violin.) They bring a fun and danceable mix of blues, rock, bluegrass and Indie music.

Next week, on Thursday July 24, the Idyllwild Summer Concert Series welcomes The Laurel Canyon Band, with The Lily Rock Ramblers opening.

The Laurel Canyon Band is a seven-member band that celebrates the music of the Southern California rock scene of the 60s and 70s. Featuring songs by artists like The Eagles, Linda Rondstadt, Jackson Browne, Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and more.

The Laurel Canyon Band

The Lily Rock Ramblers bring a mix of Bluegrass, Americana, and folk tunes Jamie Guthrie (guitar & vocals), Matt Drey (banjo, dobro & vocals), and Ron Vanderlinden (upright bass & vocals)

Each year, Series founder and producer Ken Dahleen brings the best working tribute artists from the region to Idyllwild for unforgettable summer evenings of music, and invited the pillars of our local music scene to get the crowds warmed up. This will be the Series 26th year, and the concerts have had the Butterfield Amphitheater for a home since 2019.

The Summer Concert Series is free and open to all, supported entirely by donations from the community. This year’s budget for nine concerts is $49,275, with $37,762 already raised. Contributions, checks payable to “Idyllwild Summer concert Org” may be sent to PO Box 1542, Idyllwild CA 92549, or call (760)413-4638.

End of the Innocence with The Auroras, Thursday July 17; The Laurel Canyon Band with the Lily Rock Ramblers, Thursday July 24; Music begins at 6 p.m., with headliners taking the stage at 7 p.m. Butterfield Amphitheater, 54201 Ridgeview Dr.