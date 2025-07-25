Operators and neighbors find fault with County Short Term Rental process and regulation, County responds

By David Jerome

Editing Contributor

Almost three years after Riverside County adopted Ordinance 927 to regulate the Short Term Rental market, both STR operators and residents concerned by the changes they saw in their neighborhood have expressed dissatisfaction with the new system.

The Town Crier spoke with “responsible parties” who manage the operations of STRs: one who manages a few for others, one who owns a few and manages several for owners, and one who manages many for owners. All expressed frustration with a process that involves several different county departments. We asked for and received a response from the county, and got a statement from a resident who has spoken out for tighter restrictions or even a ban on STRs. Because of a request we decided not to use names.

In order to receive a permit for an STR, an owner or agent must wait for the semiannual window for applications. The Ordinance says that in January and July the County must count the number of active permits to see if the caps have been reached. For Idyllwild that cap is 500, approximately 14% of existing single-family units. If the number is below the cap, a 30-day window for applications is announced. The cap has not yet been reached.

The application involves uploading five documents: a Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) Certificate from the Treasurer/Tax Collector’s Office; a Proof of Ownership (copy of Grant Deed); An Applicant Property Owner Authorization form which names the “responsible party” for the rental; an Indemnification and Hold Harmless Agreement Form in which the applicant waives the right to sue the county over the STR process; and a Self Certification Checklist Form, which attests to a self-conducted inspection of the property.

There is a $740 fee for an initial permit, and the annual renewal is $540.

When an application is approved, the Transportation and Land Management Agency issues the STR Certificate. Code Enforcement, deals with complaints, things like noise, and parking, and building safety issues. Planning is the custodian of the list of permits. Sending out notices has been outsourced to a private contractor, Deckard, which also administers the county’s STR website.

The ordinance also includes a ban on new permits for STRs within 150 feet of existing permits, to avoid concentrations of STRs. Existing clusters were grandfathered in, as long as their permits are kept current.

The problems that operators say they faced this last year included; permits that were promised but never delivered, or delivered after many months; permits showing up in the names of the responsible parties and not the owners; owners receiving notifications—including erroneous cease and desist letters—that should have been sent to responsible parties; accounts not being visible on the website; county offices that do not communicate with each other; understaffing of these offices; and a permit list that is not updated to reflect homes that have been sold, voiding their permits.

The managers all expressed appreciation for the county employees they have dealt with, believing they “are doing the best they can,” but say that the division of a single task into four offices created “inefficiencies.” “They are limited with what they can do, what answers they can give before talking with other branches.” “The problem is not the people, it’s that nobody seems to understand the process beginning to end.”

On the side of residents who spoke out against the increasing number of STRs, we heard “The issue for most of us that have STRs around their properties is this: nothing has changed for us. With grandfathering, there is no reduction in the number of STRs next to resident properties. The number of weeknight parties has not lessened as there is still no usable enforcement available. Code does not return calls or emails. If they choose to come out for a concern, it is days later. The only other resource is calling the Sheriff dispatch.” Noisy parties are not high priority calls for the officers that must patrol the entire mountain plateau. “Regarding the Sheriff Dept., Bianco requested 300,000+, for a team that would focus on resolving STR complaints (I forget the name). The Supervisors approved the money. We have not been able to find out if that money was properly spent. No one in our resident groups has felt any effect from this funding.”

Here are the questions we asked and the issues we raised with the County, and the answers we received from an Information Officer at TLMA The questions have been shortened because they included details from previous paragraphs.

TC: Locals who own and manage Short Term Rentals in Idyllwild have been writing to our newspaper about their difficulties with the permit process. They say that the process is complicated because at least four agencies are involved (Treasurer-Tax Collector, TLMA, Code Enforcement, and Planning) and that employees in each agency do not know what another agency has received.

A: The County’s STR program is implemented by two Departments that interact and coordinate daily: the Planning Department administers the program while partnering with Code Enforcement, who acts as the program’s enforcement arm. The County’s Treasurer-Tax Collector (TTC) is responsible for collection of a variety of revenues on the County’s behalf, this includes transient occupancy tax (TOT) which is collected not only from STRs, but also hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts, etc. Pursuant to County Ordinance 927 (STR Ordinance), when an STR is applying for or renewing a certificate, the Planning Department must confirm that STRs have filed with the TTC to pay their respective TOT; however, the TTC has no responsibility for implementation of the STR program. Nonetheless, all three departments coordinate frequently to assure that STR certificates are processed quickly, and as allowable.

TC: They also say that the website is not user friendly.

A: On March 1, the County switched its online STR program management system to a new online application. We expect expanded usability and functionality for both internal and public users; however, as is generally typical with a switch to a new system, migration to our new STR application has not been without some initial complications. We are currently working diligently with our system vendor to correct the initial bumps, and expect a fully functional, user friendly system this Summer.

TC: Cease and desist orders were sent out by Code Enforcement for homes for which permits existed, and that these letters went to owners and not “responsible parties.”

A: Please see above response. While the County cannot comment on specific enforcement cases, we urge property owners to confirm each year whether all required documentation has been received by the County for permit renewal, in accordance with the deadlines and requirements set forth in Section 7 of the County’s STR Ordinance. Section 8 of the STR Ordinance requires that Responsible Operators ensure that their STR is used in a manner that complies with the ordinance and all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. “Responsible Operators” includes owners and authorized representatives.

TC: Permits (which must be in owners’ names) have appeared in the names of “responsible parties,” managers.

A: Please note that while the County performs its due diligence to confirm all information that we receive from applicants, STR owners and operators are responsible for providing their respective information in the system at the time of application/renewal. Errors do occur in this process, and we work with our STR partners to correct them.

TC: Homes that have been sold are still on the list of permits, preventing other nearby homes from being eligible for permits.

A: The STR program is rarely notified when individuals sell their property; this may be due to the complex process associated with completing property sale, and owners knowing that when they do not renew their STR certification by its annual renewal date, it will be expired. Where we are notified of change in property ownership, we remove the property from our list of actively certified STRs. We have not been made aware of a list of certified STR properties that were sold, and we would be glad to investigate if that were provided.

TC: Was November the most recent lottery? The ordinance requires a survey in January and July, with announcements to follow of available permits and the timing of a 30-day window for applicants.

A: The most recent Tier 2 assessment occurred November – January of this year. The County’s Tier 2 assessment is detailed in STR Ordinance Section 11.a.3.v and summarized below:

STR Program staff review active certifications, ownership changes and site compliance status to confirm if Idyllwild’s 500 STR cap has been achieved If the 500 STR limit has not been achieved, a 30-day notice to apply is posted on the County’s STR website 30-day application period is the posted, and applications are accepted for 30 days Submitted applications are evaluated for eligibility and compliance with the STR Ordinance Applicants that have been deemed compliant with the Ordinance, and thereby eligible, are notified that may submit a full application for an STR certification. These notifications were sent to eligible applicants in March of this year .

TC: Is there a current, accessible list of local permitted STRs?

A: Yes, the Planning Department can provide this by request. Also as mentioned, this Summer a public-facing GIS map will be available on our website which will allow anyone to view actively certified STRs in the area.

TC: Are there any figures for citations or fines for STRs that break rules regarding noise and other quality of life issues? Has anyone been cited or fined?

A: There are 22 citations since January 1, 2025. (Editor’s note: Our contact clarified that of these 22, only four were in Idyllwild, but did not know how many were administrative issues, like signage, and how many were in response to complaints.)

TC: Is the Sheriff still the enforcer after 5 pm?

A: Code Enforcement works until 10 p.m. with assistance from the Sheriff’s office. After 10 p.m., all calls are directed to the Sheriff’s office.

The Town Crier requested a copy of the current list of STRs from the Planning Department on July 6. We have received only an automated reply.