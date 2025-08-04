Rosa Fire grows to 1,200 acres

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 1 minute

The Rosa fire, which started on the afternoon of Monday August 4, had grown to 1,200 acres by 8 p.m. with 0% containment. Maps showed the fire spreading eastward, away from the Santa Rosa Indian Reservation. Seven zones were under evacuation orders, an area North of Highway 74/Springcrest Dr., South of Alpine Rd., East of Pine View Dr., and West of Scenic Dr. This area included Ribbonwood, Pinyon Pines, and Alpine Village.

Cal Fire listed the assets assigned to the incident as including 49 engines, 8 hand crews, 4 tenders, 5 dozers, 2 helicopters and 300 personnel. The site added that air tankers were flying suppression missions “as conditions allow.”

Supervisor V Manuel Perez issued a statement saying that “The Riverside County Emergency Management Department has mobilized, and has set up care and reception centers for mountain residents at the Anza Community Center and the Palm Desert Community Center. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is sending trucks and trailers to help evacuate animals, and gathering staff from both ends of the county to assist.

“Emergency services and any and all needed support services will be coordinated as our fire crews work to put out the Rosa Fire.”

Highway 74 was closed between Palm Desert and HIghway 371.

