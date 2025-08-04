Rosa fire closes Highway 74 near Santa Rosa Reservation

The 300 acre Rosa Fire, near the Santa Rosa Indian Reservation, closed Highway 74 Monday afternoon, August 4. Two zones to the east, including Ribbonwood, were under evacuation orders, and the next two under warnings. By 4:30 p.m. the Cal Fire website showed 150 firefighter, 27 engines, 3 dozers, 4 water tenders and 4 hand crews working on the fire, and the map showed a line of planes coming in from Hemet Ryan. The fire was still listed as 0% contained.

https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2025/8/4/rosa-fire