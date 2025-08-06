Free Summer Concert Series brings Doo Wop with The Tokens tonight, USMC Band next week

The Idyllwild Summer Concert Series continues tonight, Thursday August 7 with The Tokens. Sandii Castleberry will open. The Tokens are the doo wop greats remembered for “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and original tunes like “Tonight I Fell in Love” and “I Hear Trumpets Blow.” Neil Sedaka was a founding member. The present lineup is not just a tribute, but a family tradition.

Noah Margo, son and nephew of original members Phil and Mitch Margo, toured with the group for 30 years, and has kept the group on the road and celebrating the music of his father and uncle. The original Tokens prided themselves on being the first vocal group to also play the instruments on their albums, and the present configuration continues that tradition.

In 1998 they sang the National Anthen in all 30 major league baseball stadiums, earning them entry into the Guiness Book of World Records.

Opening for The Tokens will be versatile local songstress Sandii Castleberry. Joining her will be Sarah Kay on vocals and guitar, and Erik Lingren on vocals and bass. Sandii promises “some great Americana tunes, and rich harmonies.” She underlines how meaningful it is for local artists to open a Summer Concert. “This my 22nd year being an opening act for Idyllwild’s Summer Concerts, and I want to thank Ken Dahleen and Pete Holzman for having me back all these years. I have really appreciated the opportunity to play for the community.”

Next week, August 14, the Summer Concert Series will welcome back the United States Marine Corps 1^(st) Marine Division Band. There will be no opening act that night, but the music still begins at 6:00 p.m. Series founder and producer Ken Dahleen is a Marine Band alumnus, and has been known to get out from behind the mixing desk when the Marines come to town.

In past years, the Corps has sent up its 18-piece jazz ensemble from San Diego and its Combat Center Band from Twentynine Palms. The Division 1 Concert Band, based in Camp Pendleton has, in the past, brought up 45 to 50 musicians for these shows.

On the 21^(st) another big band, Dahleen’s own Big Band Staff, will take the stage. That show will also have no opener.

Each year Dahleen brings the best working tribute artists from the region to Idyllwild for unforgettable summer evenings of music, and invites favorites of our local music scene to get the crowds warmed up. This is the Series 26th year, and the concerts have had the Butterfield Amphitheater for a home since 2019.

The Summer Concert Series is free and open to all, supported entirely by donations from the community. This year’s budget for nine concerts is $49,275, with $() already raised. Contributions, checks payable to “Idyllwild Summer concert Org” may be sent to PO Box 1542, Idyllwild CA 92549, or call (760)413-4638.

The Tokens with Sandii Castleberry, Thursday August 7. Music begins at 6 p.m., with headliners taking the stage at 7 p.m. USMC Division 1 Band, Thursday August 14, 6 p.m. Butterfield Amphitheater, 54201 Ridgeview Drive.