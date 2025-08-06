Free Summer Concert Series brings Doo Wop with The Tokens tonight, USMC Band next week

ByMichael Ferro Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Idyllwild Summer Concert Series continues tonight, Thursday August 7 with The Tokens. Sandii Castleberry will open. The Tokens are the doo wop greats remembered for “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and original tunes like “Tonight I Fell in Love” and “I Hear Trumpets Blow.” Neil Sedaka was a founding member. The present lineup is not just a tribute, but a family tradition.

Noah Margo, son and nephew of original members Phil and Mitch Margo, toured with the group for 30 years, and has kept the group on the road and celebrating the music of his father and uncle. The original Tokens prided themselves on being the first vocal group to also play the instruments on their albums, and the present configuration continues that tradition.

In 1998 they sang the National Anthen in all 30 major league baseball stadiums, earning them entry into the Guiness Book of World Records.

Opening for The Tokens will be versatile local songstress Sandii Castleberry. Joining her will be Sarah Kay on vocals and guitar, and Erik Lingren on vocals and bass. Sandii promises “some great Americana tunes, and rich harmonies.” She underlines how meaningful it is for local artists to open a Summer Concert. “This my 22nd year being an opening act for Idyllwild’s Summer Concerts, and I want to thank Ken Dahleen and Pete Holzman for having me back all these years. I have really appreciated the opportunity to play for the community.”

Next week, August 14, the Summer Concert Series will welcome back the United States Marine Corps 1^(st) Marine Division Band. There will be no opening act that night, but the music still begins at 6:00 p.m. Series founder and producer Ken Dahleen is a Marine Band alumnus, and has been known to get out from behind the mixing desk when the Marines come to town.

In past years, the Corps has sent up its 18-piece jazz ensemble from San Diego and its Combat Center Band from Twentynine Palms. The Division 1 Concert Band, based in Camp Pendleton has, in the past, brought up 45 to 50 musicians for these shows.

On the 21^(st) another big band, Dahleen’s own Big Band Staff, will take the stage. That show will also have no opener.

Each year Dahleen brings the best working tribute artists from the region to Idyllwild for unforgettable summer evenings of music, and invites favorites of our local music scene to get the crowds warmed up. This is the Series 26th year, and the concerts have had the Butterfield Amphitheater for a home since 2019.

The Summer Concert Series is free and open to all, supported entirely by donations from the community. This year’s budget for nine concerts is $49,275, with $() already raised. Contributions, checks payable to “Idyllwild Summer concert Org” may be sent to PO Box 1542, Idyllwild CA 92549, or call (760)413-4638.

The Tokens with Sandii Castleberry, Thursday August 7. Music begins at 6 p.m., with headliners taking the stage at 7 p.m. USMC Division 1 Band, Thursday August 14, 6 p.m. Butterfield Amphitheater, 54201 Ridgeview Drive.

Similar Posts

NWS issues storm watch for Hill

NWS issues storm watch for Hill

By Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Weather Service has issued a storm watch for the Riverside County mountains from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The full text of the storm watch is as follows: Winter Storm Watch URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAN DIEGO CA 333 AM PST THU FEB 26 2015 …A COLD WINTRY STORM…

Halloween ghost town organizers already gearing up

By Reading Time: 2 minutes

Heat, thunderstorms, the weather and calendar say August; but Kathy Sacher Wilson says Halloween! She is already preparing the 2011 Idyllwild Haunted Ghost Town. As soon as Ken Dahleen closes his saxophone case and pulls the final acoustical wiring, Wilson wants to begin constructing this year’s primo Halloween event. “It takes a long time to…

Idyllwild-area property assessments reach all-time high

By Reading Time: 2 minutes

Property assessments for 2015 in the Idyllwild area are 3.3 percent greater than last year, according to Riverside County Assessor’s Office. The $765.6 million valuation is the greatest ever recorded for Idyllwild. Last week, Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder Peter Aldana announced that property values for the whole county were assessed at $242.7 billion, a 5.8-percent increase from…

New info on Lydia ‘Dia’ Abrams

New info on Lydia ‘Dia’ Abrams

ByIdyllwild Town Crier Reading Time: 5 minutes

Lydia “Dia” Abrams went missing June 6 from her Bonita Vista ranch in Apple Canyon (between Mountain Center and Garner Valley). The ranch, that is over 100 acres, was searched multiple times by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) and the Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit (RMRU) soon after Abrams was reported missing, but they returned empty-handed….

News of Record: Jan. 31, 2013

By Reading Time: 1 minute

Fire log Hill fire stations responded to the following calls, Monday to Monday, Jan. 21 to 28, 2013: Idyllwild Fire Department and Ambulance Jan. 21 — Medical aid, Delano Drive, Idyllwild. Jan. 22 — Medical aid, Deerfoot Lane, Idyllwild. Jan. 23 — Medical aid, Temecula Drive, Idyllwild. Jan. 23 — Walk-in medical aid. Jan. 25…