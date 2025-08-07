Rosa Fire Update

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 1 minute

The Rosa Fire was listed on the CalFire website at 1,690 acres and 25% containment Thursday morning August 7. Deployed assets included 121 engines, 17 tenders, 20 dozers, 22 hand crews, 2 helicopters and 1081 personnel. The status report noted that “remote and rugged terrain.. .continues to present operational challenges…”

Seven zones including Pinyon Pines, Alpine Village, and Ribbonwood remain under evacuation orders, and three under warnings. https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2025/8/4/rosa-fire/updates/a9d8b6b1-0f32-4a4c-b3a2-87b091f16dc1

The CHP traffic website reported that Highway 74 from 371 to Pam Desert would remain closed at least into the weekend. Residents within the warning zone are being allowed through with ID.

Similar Posts

Riverside County may become electric utility for unincorporated areas

Riverside County may become electric utility for unincorporated areas

By Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sometime in the future, your electric provider may be Riverside County rather than Southern California Edison. At its Aug. 23 meeting, the Board of Supervisors authorized the county executive to pursue investigating the possibility of establishing a community-choice aggregation program. In 2002, the state authorized local governments to procure or develop electrical power for themselves,…

Linda Collins: A story of hope

Linda Collins: A story of hope

By Reading Time: 5 minutes

Back in 2011, Hemet resident Linda Collins was in the battle of her life. She was diagnosed with ER-Positive breast cancer, a form of cancer that feeds off estrogen. After 16 weeks of chemotherapy, surgery and 28 weeks of radiation, Linda was told she was cancer-free.  “Right after my five-year mark, in the spring of…

Another threat to local pines

Another threat to local pines

By Reading Time: 3 minutes

The drought, now in its fourth year, is creating severe and dangerous threats to the Hill’s native trees — pines and oaks. But other dangers also are threatening the local forest. Residents are familiar with the damage bark beetles bring, especially during droughts. The bark beetle is actually a native pest, but during droughts when…

COVID-19 Local Update: ‘Relief’ too little, too late

COVID-19 Local Update: ‘Relief’ too little, too late

ByMelissa Diaz Hernandez Reading Time: 3 minutes

According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 55 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and one death reported. Twenty-seven of the 55 people have recovered.Gov. Gavin Newsom put the Southern California region on a Stay-at-Home order a couple of weeks ago…