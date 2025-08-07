Rosa Fire Update

The Rosa Fire was listed on the CalFire website at 1,690 acres and 25% containment Thursday morning August 7. Deployed assets included 121 engines, 17 tenders, 20 dozers, 22 hand crews, 2 helicopters and 1081 personnel. The status report noted that “remote and rugged terrain.. .continues to present operational challenges…”

Seven zones including Pinyon Pines, Alpine Village, and Ribbonwood remain under evacuation orders, and three under warnings. https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2025/8/4/rosa-fire/updates/a9d8b6b1-0f32-4a4c-b3a2-87b091f16dc1

The CHP traffic website reported that Highway 74 from 371 to Pam Desert would remain closed at least into the weekend. Residents within the warning zone are being allowed through with ID.