Tonight Idyllwild’s free Summer Concert Series will welcome back the always fresh Blue Breeze Band. The Blue Breeze is among the audience favorites that Series founder and producer Ken Dahleen brings back year after year. Guitarist and leader Harold Wherry has assembled a Motown review that covers the gamut of R&B and Soul, with lots of vocal talent and a dynamic horn section. They are one of the busiest R&B bands in Southern California, bringing audiences to their feet from San Diego to San Luis Obispo and beyond.

Opening for the Blue Breeze will be In the Pocket, Miles Thomas, Scott Bump, and Jeff Hixon, with their mix of modern roots and R&B.

Each year series producer Ken Dahleen brings the best working tribute artists from the region to Idyllwild for unforgettable summer evenings of music, and invites favorites of our local music scene to get the crowds warmed up. This is the Series 26th year, and the concerts have had the Butterfield Amphitheater for a home since 2019.

The Summer Concert Series is free and open to all, supported entirely by donations from the community. This year’s budget for nine concerts is $49,275, with $45,291 already raised. Contributions, checks payable to “Idyllwild Summer concert Org” may be sent to PO Box 1542, Idyllwild CA 92549, or call (760)413-4638.

Blue Breeze Motown review, with openers In the Pocket, Thursday August 28. Music begins at 6 p.m. Butterfield Amphitheater, 54201 Ridgeview Drive.