Caltrans’ latest update for the week of October 5 previews work on two locations north of town on drainage culverts.

According to their Alert: “Week of October 5th, several daytime work activities with lane closures and flagging /pilot car operations will occur various locations on SR-243 throughout the week between the hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The work activities include upgrading the new storm drainage systems at two locations near Mt Edna Rd and route between Point of Rocks Dr and Jameson Dr near the town. Later in the week, crews will also begin to upgrade another new storm drainage systems with lane closures and flagging / pilot car operations on the SR-243 between Cedar Glen Dr and Foster Lake Rd near the town. Night and weekend work may occasionally be required from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for weeknight and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for weekend.”