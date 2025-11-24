Idyllwild’s Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, November 29th, will honor traditions old and new.

This year’s traditional festivities will include two live entertainment stages, numerous activity and gift booths managed by local nonprofit organizations, roaming costume characters, three food vendors, and a sleigh for family photos. Activities include cookie decorating, a holiday photo booth, ornament painting, and balloon animals.

The food vendors open around noon, the nonprofit booths will open at 2:00 pm, live entertainment will begin at 4:00 pm, and the trees will be lit around 5:10 pm by the lucky winner of the “Flip the Switch” raffle (tickets will be on sale that afternoon in Idy Park from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm).

Additionally, Santa will arrive courtesy of an IFPD firetruck at the gazebo in the Village Centre for free visits from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Mayor Max and Meadow and their dedicated staff will also be available to greet visitors at the event, as will be Cash the Llama and the mini horses and pups from Living Free.

Local nonprofits managing the booths include Idyllwild Community Center (ICC), Idyllwild Soroptimists, the Help Center, Animal Rescue Friends (ARF), Friends of the Nature Center, Idyllwild Association of Realtors, Idyllwild Quilters, AstroCamp, Idyllwild School PTO, Idyllwild Fire Protection District, and Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit.

Following a newer tradition begun in 2019, ICC, which manages the event, will light all seven trees in Idy Park rather than just a single tree, as was done previously. This year’s tree donors, whose financial sponsorships primarily pay for the event, are Idyllwild Realty, Tahquitz Pines, Idyllwild Inn, Strawberry Creek Inn, Idyllwild Brewpub, FERRO Restaurant, Village Hardware, The Soapy Shed, A Piece of Idyllwild, Leanna’s Idyll-A-While Bistro, as well as Stephanie Yost and Alex Cameron with Idyllwild Mountain Properties.

Make sure to ring in the season with family and friends for this 60+ year Idyllwild holiday tradition.