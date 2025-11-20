The November 20 issue included a notice about ARF’s upcoming yard sale. The date has been changed from Saturday to Sunday.

Bargain hunting pet people are invited to Idyllwild Animal Rescue Friends’ Yard Sale, Sunday November 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They have a collection of dog beds (especially extra large), cat trees, pet carriers (especially extra large), and dog ramps and stairs.

If you need a pet to go with these items, animals are available at ARF for adoption every weekend.

ARF, 26890 Highway 243