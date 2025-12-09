The Idyllwild Town Crier will revive its tradition of annual Holiday Party and Membership appreciation nights on Thursday, December 18 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Middle Ridge Winery, inviting the community to gather for an evening of celebration, connection, and a preview of what’s ahead for the long-standing local newspaper. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will be a warm, community-centered moment during a period of renewal for the Town Crier. Under new leadership, the paper is entering a fresh chapter focused on elevated local journalism, expanded community engagement, and revitalized membership benefits.

The Holiday Social will feature live music, small bites catered by Ferro, and a silent auction to help raise funds for local journalism initiatives. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore Town Crier merchandise and learn about the paper’s updated membership tiers and 2026 offerings.

“We’re excited to have a Holiday party for our readers and other locals,” said Publisher Michael Ferro. “It’s also a great opportunity to give us your feedback on the newspaper and resubscribe or up your membership.” The Town Crier has been woven into the fabric of Idyllwild for eight decades, and we’re excited to share a renewed vision that honors our history while strengthening our connection to the community.

During a short welcome toast, the Town Crier team will share highlights of new membership perks launching in 2026, including members-only gatherings and other events, and expanded discounts with local businesses.

Would you like your business to be part of the Town Crier’s new membership community and featured in upcoming perks, events, and collaborations? Reach out at corey@towncrier.com to discover how you can get involved.