Press Release

There is a show of photo quilts by Mallory Cremin at the Idyllwild Library now through January 17, 2026. Mallory is an award winning artist who has been an Idyllwild resident since 1997, and is an art teacher at CSUSB and MSJC. Her work focuses on environmental themes.

The current show features quilts from a series called Domestic Water Use, and have different themes, like Kitchen Sink, and Water Cafe. The photos are printed with different mediums, from Cyantotype sun prints, photo silkscreen, BubbleJet digital prints, and other non-silver processes on various cottons.

There is reception for the artist at Idyllwild Library on Tuesday, December 9 at 5 pm.

In January, there will be a talk with representatives from Idyllwild Water District, to deepen our understanding of our local water sources.