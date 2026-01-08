Work on the Highway 243 Mill and Overlay project has resumed. Caltrans has provided these updates for the week of January 12:

The week of January 12th, several daytime work activities with lane closure and flagging/pilot car operations will continue on SR 243 throughout the week between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday (1/12) to Thursday (1/15). The work activities include upgrading the new storm drainage systems at one location on SR-243 from Mellor Ranch Rd to Diamond Zen Rd. Replacing guardrail operations will also continue on SR-243 between S Circle Dr and Black Mountain Trail. Night and weekend work may occasionally be required.



There will be no work activity from Friday (01/16) through Tuesday (01/20) during Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The project will resume on Wednesday (01/21).