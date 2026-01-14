Ron Pasch, the face of the Idyllwild Transfer Station, was seriously injured in a head-on collision on Highway 74 as he began his drive to work from his home in Valle Vista on the morning of Monday January 5, according to Katie Anderson, an friend and Idyllwild resident who has started a GoFundMe for him.

Pasch was transported to the Riverside University Health System Trauma Center in Moreno Valley, Anderson told the Town Crier. He was on a ventilator until Friday, but his condition has stabilized. Anderson considers herself part of the family, and was present at the birth of Pasch’s first Grandchild on December 11. She added that Ron’s wife, Sheila, who is a Special Needs Teacher in Hemet Unified School District, was still spending nights in the ICU with him.

The GoFundMe page had raised over $1,200 by press time. Anderson is also planning to set up a table outside the transfer station on Saturday January 17, from 9 a.m. until noon, to accept donations and cards for Ron.

Gofundme.com/f/rally-for-ron-our-friend-in-need.