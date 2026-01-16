Caltrans’ update on the 243 mill and overlay for the week of January 20: There will be no work activity from Friday (01/16) through Tuesday (01/20) during Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Project will resume on Wednesday (01/21).

Week of January 21st, several daytime work activities with lane closures and flagging /pilot car operations will continue SR-243 throughout the week between the hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday (01/21) through Friday (01/23). The work activities include upgrading the new storm drainage systems at one location on SR-243 from Mellor Ranch Rd to Diamond Zen Rd throughout the week. Replacing guardrail operation will also continue on SR-243 between McCall Park Trail and Hall Decker Rd. Night and weekend work may occasionally be required from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for weeknight and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for weekend.

What to Expect: Expect delays as traffic control will be located at various locations. Approximate flagging wait times per side may take up to 20 minutes. Pilot car will assist the commuters during flagging operations at various locations. Plan-ahead and please be mindful of work area signage as law enforcement will enforce applicable laws and regulations. Please proceed cautiously as work vehicles and crews may move in and out of shoulder areas.