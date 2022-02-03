Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Jan. 24 to 30.

• Jan. 24 — Public service assist, physically disabled, 9:46 a.m. Marian View Dr.

• Jan. 24 —EMS call, provide ALS, 1:50 p.m. Delano Dr.

• Jan. 24 — Hazardous condition, 2:20 p.m. Lilac Ln.

• Jan. 24 — Public service assist, 2:58 p.m. Scenic Dr.

• Jan. 24 — Traffic crash, no injuries, 4:16 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• Jan. 24 — EMS call, provide ALS, 6:04 p.m. Tollgate Rd.

• Jan. 25 — Dispatched & cancelled en route, 5:04 a.m. Pine Cove Rd.

• Jan. 25 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 2:20 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Jan. 28 — Gas leak (natural gas or LPG), 12:48 a.m. Laurel Dr.

• Jan. 28 — EMS call, provide ALS, 5:15 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Jan. 28 — Dispatched & cancelled en route, 1:19 pm. Temecula Dr.

• Jan. 28 — EMS call, provide ALS, 9:30 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

• Jan. 29 — Public service assist, physically disabled, 11:40 a.m. Delano Dr.

• Jan. 29 — Traffic crash, no injuries, 5:04 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• Jan. 29 — Public service assist, 7:45 p.m. Lilac Dr.

• Jan. 29 — EMS call, provide ALS, 10:47 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• Jan. 30 — Traffic crash, no injuries, 11:04 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Jan. 30 — EMS call, provide ALS, 1:37 p.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• Jan. 30 — Public service assist, physically disabled, 4:10 p.m. Delano Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Jan. 24 to 30.

Pine Cove

• Jan. 24 — Fainting, 7:06 p.m.

• Jan. 25 — Cardiac arrest, 5:04 a.m.

• Jan. 28 — Gas odor inside, 12:45 a.m.

• Jan. 28 — Seizures, 1:13 p.m.

• Jan. 29 — Fainting, 10:46 p.m.

• Jan. 30 — Vehicle vs. motorcycle, 11:04 a.m.

• Jan. 30 — High-angle rescue, 2:11 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Jan. 25 — Traffic crash over the side, 5:18 a.m.

• Jan. 27 — Residential structure fire, 2:56 p.m.

• Jan. 29 — Traffic crash, 5:03 p.m.

• Jan. 30 — Stroke, 9:11 a.m.

• Jan. 30 — High-angle rescue, 2:11 p.m.

• Jan. 30 — Sick person, 4:09 p.m.

Pinyon

• Jan. 24 — Vehicle vs. building, 7:48 a.m.

• Jan. 24 — Unknown medical, 10:56 a.m.

• Jan. 24 — Traffic crash, 11:11 a.m.

• Jan. 25 — Psychiatric emergency, 10:32 a.m.

• Jan. 26 — Sick person, 3:53 p.m.

• Jan. 28 — Fire, false alarm, 10:11 a.m.

• Jan. 29 — Vegetation fifre, 10:34 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Jan. 22 to 28.

Idyllwild

• Jan. 22 — Alarm call, 3:20 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 22 — Hazard, 8:41 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 23 — Alarm call, 3:43 a.m. River Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 23 — Public disturbance, 11:56 a.m. 54000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 23 — Public disturbance, 12:33 p.m. 54000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 24 — Civil dispute, 3:34 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 24 — Runaway child, 4:10 p.m. Lodge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 25 — Alarm call, 12:40 a.m. Tahquitz View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 25 — Suspicious person, 10 a.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• Jan. 26 — Miscellaneous criminal, 6:58 p.m. Valley View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 27 — Burglary, 5:49 a.m. Live Oak St. Unfounded.

• Jan. 28 — Petty theft, 12:52 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• Jan. 28 — Battery, 2:50 p.m. Village Center Dr. Report taken.

• Jan. 28 — Suspicious person, 7:27 p.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 28 — Public disturbance, 8:51 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Jan. 25 — Unattended death, 5:06 a.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Jan. 25 — Harassing phone calls, 8:45 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Jan. 22 — Civil dispute, 1:52 a.m. Big Pine St. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 22 — Vehicle theft, 11:20 a.m. Foster Lake Rd. Report taken.

• Jan. 22 — Vandalism, 12:31 p.m. 24000 block of Marion Ridge Dr. Report taken.

• Jan. 22 — Hazard, 2 p.m. Hotei Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 24 — Assist other department, 4:21 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 26 — Emergency notification, 8:28 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 28 — Public intoxication, 12:42 a.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• Jan. 20 — 911 call, 8:32 p.m. Hop Patch Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• Jan. 23 — Suspicious vehicle, 12:58 p.m. Wonderland Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 23 — Barking dog, 1:31 p.m. Bear St. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Jan. 22 — Public disturbance, 4:37 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 24 — Area check, 9:20 a.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 24 — Public disturbance, 3:32 p.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 24 — Area check, 4:47 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 25 — 911 call, 4:02 p.m. 49000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 28 — Civil dispute, 7:34 a.m. 47000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 28 — Civil dispute, 9:07 a.m. 47000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.