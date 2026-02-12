The artists formerly known as Old Tyme Radio –– now the Third Monday Players –– will present two one-act plays on February 16 at Middle Ridge Winery. Director Mick Lynch offers these notes.

“Here We Are tells the story of a 1920s or 30s just-married couple, taking a train to New York City with a room at the Biltmore for their honeymoon. Low and behold – the things they never knew –– or make up so they can never know –– about one another.

The play was written by Dorothy Parker, known for her caustic wisecracks and eye for 20th century urban foibles. We’ve got two fun and able actors playing the roles – Alice Culver and Jacob Teel. And here in Idyllwild, being two days after St Valentines day – I believe we can have a lot of fun with this one. That’s why I enjoy doing these performances. I love those moments when the audience can see in themselves what the actors are portraying on stage .

The Marriage Proposal is also about coupling. Both of our shows are period pieces – but this one occurs in a rural Russian farm community. It was written by Anton Chekhov widely considered one of the greatest writer of all time. ‘By all means,’ Chelhov said to his future wife,’ I will be married, but everything must be as it has been hitherto—that is, you must live in Moscow while I live in the country, and I will come and see you….and I promise to be an excellent husband, but give me a wife who, like the moon, won’t appear in my sky every day.’ Lou Bacher, Molly Coyner Cozens and Justin Holmes star.”

The Third Monday Players present two one-act plays, February 16th, 5:00 p.m., Middle Ridge Winery 54301 North Circle Dr. Free.