Visitors planning to travel to the San Jacinto Mountains should be prepared for winter conditions. Nearly a foot has fallen this week, with more coming Thursday. Conditions can change quickly, and freeze/thaw cycles mean black ice even when the highway has been plowed. Chains may be required at any time.

Snow play is not allowed on private property, and parking on surface streets is limited and must not block snowplows.

Designated snow play areas are:

Hurkey Creek Park

McCall Park

Idyllwild Regional Park

Idyllwild Community Playground

Mt San Jacinto State Park

Idyllwild Nature Center

Snow play hours at the Nature Center and Idyllwild Regional Park campground are Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 4 p.m.

For current Highway conditions visitQuickmap.dot.ca.gov. Choose QuickMap “options,” “road conditions,” and be sure to check all the boxes. You want to see slow travel, closures, incidents, the progress of snow plows, etc. Zoom to the area you wish to travel in.

For more information visit:

Idysnow.com

For trail info visit the San Jacinto Trail Report at: SanJacJon.com