Caltrans has provided this update on the progress of the pavement rehabilitation project on SR 243:

Week of March 30th, daytime work activities with parking lot closures and pedestrian walkway closures near Idyllwild School will occur on SR-243 throughout the week between the hours 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday (03/30) through Friday (04/03). The work activities include upgrading curb ramp to ADA standards operation will happen at Idyllwild School throughout the week. Night and weekend work may occasionally be required from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for weeknight and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for weekend.

What to Expect: Expect delays as traffic control will be located near Idyllwild School. Parking lot closures and pedestrian walkway closures will occur near Idyllwild School. Plan-ahead and please be mindful of work area signage as law enforcement will enforce applicable laws and regulations. Please proceed cautiously as work vehicles and crews may move in and out of shoulder areas.