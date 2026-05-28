The Idyllwild community is coming together to support local resident Cammi Sue Mason-Chapman after a serious head-on collision on Highway 74 left her with multiple injuries and a long road to recovery.

According to reports, Cammi was involved in a crash near Valle Vista on the night of May 1 when another driver crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with her vehicle. The crash left Cammi with two broken feet and a broken ankle, and her truck was totaled. At the time of the accident, she was seven months pregnant. Thankfully, her baby survived the crash.

The California Highway Patrol later stated that the other driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following the collision.

Cammi is expected to be unable to work for at least 8 to 12 weeks while she recovers.

Community Benefit Dinner

Friends, family and community members are organizing a Benefit Dinner for Cammi to help support her recovery expenses while she heals.

The event will feature live music by the Lily Rock Ramblers and include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and a non-alcoholic drink.

Event Details

Date: Friday, May 29

Friday, May 29 Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Location: The Red Kettle

The Red Kettle Cost: $30 per person

Organizers say the evening is meant to bring the community together in support of “a wonderful mom and coworker” during an incredibly challenging time.

How to Help

Those who are unable to attend the dinner but would still like to help can donate directly through the family’s GoFundMe campaign:

Support Cammi’s Recovery After Accident

GoFundMe Link

Community members are encouraged to attend the dinner, share the fundraiser online, and help support Cammi and her growing family during her recovery.