Denise “Dennie” Suzanne Ohrazda (born Denise DeCelles), a devoted mother, sister, friend, and compassionate mental health counselor, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2026, after a brave fight against colon cancer. Up until her final days, Dennie fiercely held onto her joy, frequently reminding those around her that she was still loving life.

Born in 1952 during a Kansas City blizzard, Dennie was the eldest of eight children born to Patrick and Suzanne DeCelles. As the oldest sibling, she became a secondary mother, fiercely loving her brothers and sisters through a challenging childhood.

She married John Fred Ohrazda on July 9, 1971. In the years that followed, they raised their children with care, later continuing their journeys independently. She channeled her profound life experiences into healing, earning a Bachelor of Arts from Governors State University in 1991 and a Master of Science in Education from Indiana University in 1998.

As a licensed mental health counselor, she dedicated her professional career to school districts and community clinics, providing support to children and families in times of crisis. She also volunteered as a grief counselor with the American Red Cross, including traveling to support survivors in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

In 2014, Dennie retired to Idyllwild, California. There, surrounded by tall pines and rocky peaks, she embedded herself in the community, volunteering her time for nature walks with the Friends of the San Jacinto Mountain County Parks and serving on the boards of the Idyllwild Garden Club and Idyllwild Nature Center. Fiercely protective of both her neighbors and her hill, she delivered meals to those in need and volunteered with the local Community Emergency Response Team, dedicating her time to mountain disaster readiness. She was also a gifted author, expressing her unique spirit through her stories and poetry.

Among her favorite moments were those spent enveloped in the warmth of her Idyllwild family going on hikes, playing cribbage, and watching the Dodgers. Surrounded by the vibrant art she loved, she would lose herself in the rhythm of live music. Those sweet afternoons filled with laughter, shared stories, and the clinking of glasses captured her boundless gratitude and passion for life.

Above all, Dennie’s greatest joy was the family she built. She poured her heart entirely into raising her children, teaching them by example what true respect, kindness, and wholeness looked like.

Dennie is reunited in peace with her parents and loved ones who went before her. Her profound capacity for love lives on through her surviving family: Her Children: Rachel Rabideau (Gregg); Tony Ohrazda (Tara); Michelle Ohrazda (Marco);Jessy Hubert; Steven Ohrazda; and Frannie Oehler (Greyson). Her Grandchildren: Andria Medina; Remy and Cera Rabideau. Her Siblings: Teresa, Stephen, Matthew, David, Mary Ellen, Genny, and Ted, along with a deeply loved extended network of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Dennie reminds us to build a life overflowing with kindness, gratitude, and wonder. She loved every minute of her ride, and when the time came, she slipped away with the same quiet grace that defined her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 9, 2026 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Middleridge Winery, 54301 N. Circle Dr. Idyllwild, CA 92549. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause close to Dennie’s heart.