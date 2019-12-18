Sadie

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats celebrated Mr. Gray’s adoption.

Terra: Wow! What a week for ARF!

Tillie: All of the puppies were adopted, as were the puppies’ mama. Benny was also adopted!

Terra: But the beautiful kittens Angus and Anita are still looking for their homes.

Zeus: How is Mr. Gray doing?

Sadie: I heard his new guardian say he is doing well.

Thomas: On another note, I have been working on a poem since we last shared our creativity. I’d like to read it to you now.

Sadie: Let’s hear it!

Thomas: Here goes…

‘Tis the time

For holiday cheer.

Maybe my family

Is very near.

A cat, a kitten A puppy, a dog To cuddle with you Near the yule log. I wait at ARF And hope to see A forever family That wants to love me.

Sadie: That’s beautiful, Thomas!

Zeus: Wait! I’ve got one, too! Here it goes…

There once was a cat named Bear

Who had lots and lots of hair

And a cat named Zeus

As big as a moose

Both waiting for you to care!

Sadie: Uh, okay Zeus. That was nice, I think.

Whiskers: Well, Zeus’ poem did accurately reflect how we all feel.

Tillie: Thomas’ poem really touched my heart.

Terra: Hopefully, it will touch the hearts of humans reading it.

Bear: We all do. We’d really be happy to be part of a forever family for the holidays and regular days of the year.

Terra: Yes, we want forever families.

Whiskers: Three cheers for forever families and especially for Mr. Gray. If he found his forever home, we all should be able to find a forever home.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of Our Nine Lives” each week. Please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays, or by appointment Monday-Friday by calling 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Carole Herman & Sandi Mathers.