Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Chief Shawn C. Newman reopened the seven hazardous fire danger hiking areas Tuesday, Dec. 10 to include:

• Avery Canyon (Gibbel Road east of State Street in Hemet)

• North Mountain and Indian Canyon (San Jacinto area)

• Whitewater Canyon (Cabazon, north of Palm Springs)

• Nuevo/Lakeview (east of Menifee Road and San Jacinto Avenue)

• Minto (Sage)

• Reinhardt Canyon (north of Highway 74 and California Avenue in Hemet)

• Ramona Bowl and Bautista Canyon (southeast Hemet)

“Due to the recent rains and closure of 2019 ‘declared fire season’ on Friday, Dec. 6, conditions are favorable to reopen these areas for residents and visitors to enjoy safely,” said Newman. “Visitors to these hiking areas are urged to remain vigilant, use caution and make fire-safe choices while enjoying these beautiful areas of Riverside County.”

During times of extreme fire hazard, Newman will continue to work with the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to protect the public from wildfire threats. Future closures may be implemented based on weather conditions and wildfire threat.

For additional information on the open areas to the public, please contact the Public Affairs Bureau at 951-940-6985. To view maps of the hiking areas, please visit www.rvcfire.org.