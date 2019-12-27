







According to the California Highway Patrol, this Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound near mile marker 56.26 at 4 p.m. Wednesday, lost control and collided with the guardrail. Cal Fire, AMR and the U.S. Forest Service responded. Photo by Jenny Kirchner

Two solo-vehicle collisions occurred on Highway 74, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Matt Napier.

A solo-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 74 west of McCall Park Road on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 12:05 p.m. Aaron Pratt, 32 years old of Temecula, was traveling westbound on Highway 74 on a black 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle when he failed to maintain control negotiating a turn. The motorcycle collided with the guardrail and Pratt was thrown from the motorcycle. He went over the guardrail and into the embankment.

He suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital by AMR. The motorcycle was towed by Idyllwild Garage.

Another solo-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 74 west of mile marker 55 Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. Suzanne Bowman, 80 years old of Idyllwild, was traveling eastbound on Highway 74 in a white 2015 Subaru Forester. According to the report, Bowman was traveling 45 mph when she started to negotiate a left turn at an unsafe speed. Instead of traveling left, she veered off to the right side of the road and collided with the guardrail.

Bowman suffered minor injuries and was transported by AMR to a local hospital. The vehicle was towed by Idyllwild Garage.