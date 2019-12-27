Home Art & Culture The week in photos: Dec. 26, 2019 Art & CultureOn The Town The week in photos: Dec. 26, 2019 By Idyllwild Town Crier - December 27, 2019 11 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Special guest singer Sherry Williams performs during the jazz set with Bob Boss on guitar and Marshall Hawkins on bass. The Idyllwild Master Chorale performed its “I Remember Christmas” 2019 holiday concert Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Idyllwild Arts Academy. Photo by Jenny Kirchner The Idyllwild Master Chorale performed its “I Remember Christmas” 2019 holiday concert Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Idyllwild Arts Academy. Photos by Jenny Kirchner Idyllwild Master Chorale Conductor Dwight “Buzz” Holmes shakes hands with first violinist Dr. Todor Pelev. Photo by Jenny Kirchner Little ones enjoyed decorating cookies after story time Monday morning at the Idyllwild Library. Story time was all about cookies this week, just in time for the holidays. Photos by Jenny Kirchner The Idyllwild Fire Protection District delivered toys to the HELP Center Wednesday as part of its Spark of Love toy drive. Photo by Melissa Diaz Hernandez The kinders at Idyllwild School performed Christmas songs for family and friends Wednesday, Dec. 18. Photo by Halie Wilson The Hot Flash Trio, featuring Don Reed, Kathleen Anne Johnson, and Sandii Castleberry, performed their fusion bluegrass at Middle Ridge Winery Tasting Gallery last Friday night. Photo by Jenny Kirchner Many came out to enjoy some soups, bread and dessert during the community lunch at Town Hall Friday afternoon. The lunch is free and open to the public with the purpose of bringing the community together. The next community lunch will be Jan. 31 at 12:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 25925 Cedar St. Photo by Jenny Kirchner Musicians came out to perform during the weekly jam session at Leanna’s Idyll Awhile Thursday night. Photo by Jenny Kirchner Jeff Hixon and Terry Jo perform together as TimbreWoods. Their folk-rock, blues and country tunes filled Middle Ridge Winery Tasting Gallery Sunday afternoon. Photo by Jenny Kirchner Live Bait filled Leanna’s Idyll Awhile with tunes Saturday afternoon. Photo by Jenny Kirchner Musician Keith McCabe performed at Café Aroma Friday and Saturday night last week entertaining the dinner guests with his mellow tunes. Photo by Jenny Kirchner Students of Idyllwild School performed “Miracle on 34th Street” Saturday afternoon ringing in the holidays with the classic performance. Photos by Jenny Kirchner Patrice Morris and the Women of Soul trio rocked Middle Ridge Winery Tasting Gallery Saturday with music from Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Kahn and many others. Photo by Jenny Kirchner Jason Bogan (center) teaches students at Mountain Pottery last Saturday morning. Photo by Jenny Kirchner