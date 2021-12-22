California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Matt Napier reported three traffic collisions last week, two involving snow.

At 5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, Miriam Andrews, 65, of Idyllwild, was driving a silver 1998 Mercedes E320 eastbound from a private driveway and parking lot at an unknown speed when, for unknown reasons, she accelerated across Village Center Drive into a wooden fence on private property and across bushes and vegetation in a northeast direction, colliding with a legally parked blue 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

Napier said she did not recall what happened. Idyllwild Fire ambulance transported her to Desert Regional Medical Center for precautionary reasons.

Idyllwild Garage towed her vehicle but the other vehicle was not towed.

Two collisions occurred in the same area about an hour apart of each other on the night it snowed, Tuesday, Dec. 14.

At about 4:35 p.m., Joshua Vaca, 27, of Indian Wells, was driving a gray 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan westbound on Highway 74 east of Diamico Trail in Pine Springs at about 40 mph when, because of snow conditions on the highway, he steered the vehicle over the double-yellow lines, spinning out. Jesse Lewis, 21, of Anza, driving a white 2012 Subaru Impreza eastbound on Highway 74 at about 25 mph hit the left rear of the Tiguan with his left front vehicle. Valley Auto towed both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

At 5:47 p.m. at the same location, the same night, Jakob Ollen, 31, of San Diego, was driving a gray 2007 Toyota 4Runner westbound on Highway 74 at about 40 mph when he, too, spun out, steering into the opposing lane in front of Mary Foye, 31, of Aguanga, driving a white 2015 Ford F250 at about 40 mph.

The right front of the Toyota collided with the right rear of the Ford.

Valley Auto towed both vehicles and again, no injuries were reported.