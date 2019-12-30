Idyllwild’s Mayor Max with his Chief of Staff Phyllis Mueller

Photo by Glenn Warren

Idyllwild’s Mayor Max is becoming very popular throughout the country, making his way onto national television networks left and right. Because of all the media exposure, The CW contacted Mayor Max’s office asking if the canine mayor would be willing to be one of the top 10 “Dogs of the Year” for 2019. Of course, he accepted.

The show, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, is dedicated to honoring man’s best friend, particularly those who do amazing things and go above and beyond. The mayor came in seventh on the list with his amazing story of going from pet to politician.

‘Dogs of the Year’ Cohosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner

Image courtesy of The CW Network



“Because of this ‘Dogs of the Year’ show created by The CW Network, Mayor Max is now in a museum in New York City honoring dogs!” Phyllis Mueller, the mayor’s chief of staff, said. “We have loved being part of this in every way and might take a road trip to go see it.”

The show was hosted from the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New York where Mayor Max is honored, but the party the mayor attended was in Los Angeles.

Since the show originally aired on Dec. 17, 2019, Mayor Max has become even more popular spreading his message of love, kindness and compassion.

His Instagram account skyrocketed with 500 new followers within 24 hours of the show’s airing. People from all over the country are also requesting his calendars for 2020, which are now available.

Mayor Max on ‘Dogs of the Year’

Image courtesy of The CW Network

If you missed the show, you can catch it here: https://www.cwtv.com/shows/more-video/.

While the mayor was at The CW Network party in Los Angeles the same night “Dogs of the Year” aired, he was filmed for a new show premiering in January 2020.

While it’s not confirmed yet, Mayor Max just might be on “The CW Dog Honors” hosted by Mario Lopez on The CW Network, airing mid-January 2020. Check your local listings for times.