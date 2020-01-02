Photo taken from the 14th tee looking north over the new 13th hole.

Photo by Jim Crandall

By Jim Crandall

Palms to Pines Golf Association

Handicap Chairman

The Palms to Pines Golf Association played its regular monthly tournament at Soboba Springs Golf Course in San Jacinto on Friday, Dec. 20. It was a cool, cloudy winter day and the course was in good shape. Soboba has drastically changed a few holes on the back nine to make room for the new multistory casino resort, which overlooks the new picturesque 13th hole.

In the A Flight, Gary Brown (18 handicap) shot a net 68 for first place. Paul Cozens (14 handicap) shot net 69 for second place. Dennis Chavez (10 handicap) shot net 70 for third place. Bob Wadlow (12 handicap) shot net 73 for fourth and Jim Crandall (14 handicap) rounded out the top five with a net 75.

Paul Cozens also had a rare eagle 3, a par 5, on the 18th hole to win a special prize.

In the B Flight regular tournament — made up of golfers with handicap indexes of 24.4 or higher as of August — John King (28 handicap) shot net 76 for first place. David Hiemenz (36 handicap) shot net 80 for second place. Barry Zander (39 handicap) shot net 83 for third place. Jerry Daquila (28 handicap) shot net 88 for fourth and Chris Kramer (39 handicap) rounded out the top five in the B Flight with a net 101.

Winners of the closest to the pin contests on the four par 3s were Pete Holzman on hole no. 4; John King on hole no. 8; Jerry Daquila on hole no. 14; and Gary Brown on hole no. 16.

Here are the 2019/20 point standings for the new season which runs from August through July:

Place Golfer Points

1 Tony McLean 21.5

2t Bob Wadlow 16.5

2t Gary Brown 16.5

4 Paul Cozens 11.5

5 Norm Kyriss 8.5

6 Jim Crandall 8

7 Barry Wallace 5

8 Dennis Chavez 4.5

9t Lee Lanfried 3.5

9t Scott Schroeder 3.5

11t Pete Capparelli 2.5

11t Tony Viola 2.5

11t Ken Garelick 2.5

14t Danny Crosser 1.5

14t Jim Sullivan 1.5

14t Pete Holzman 1.5

B Flight stats (B Flight is comprised of high handicappers who don’t qualify to compete in the club championships).

Place Golfer Points

1 John King 20

2 Jerry Daquila 16.5

3 Barry Zander 14.5

4 Chris Kramer 9.5

5 David Hiemenz 7

6 Don DePalma 5.5

The top eight-point finishers of the year go into playoffs in August, September and October to determine the club champion. A member has to compete in at least five regular-season tournaments in order to qualify for the playoffs. The maximum handicap index allowed in the playoffs is 24.4. The champion goes on to play in the Southern California Tournament of Club Champions in December.

Palms to Pines Golf Association plays a tournament off the Hill once a month at a different golf course. The games are usually played on the third Friday of the month but may be adjusted for holidays.

Tournament fees range from $40 to $60 and the fees include green fees, tournament entry fees, golf cart and range balls. Guests usually pay $10 less since they don’t compete in the tournament.

The club is a member of the Southern California Golf Association (SCGA) and is sanctioned to establish handicaps for members.

If you are interested in joining the club or playing as a guest, please contact Jim Crandall at jimcrandall92549@gmail.com or 951-265-5732. You can also contact Pete Capparelli at pete@capparelli.com or 951-452-5552.