Town Hall will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, Jan. 13 to complete construction. The plan is to reopen the first week of March if the weather cooperates. Photo by Jenny Kirchner

By Stephanie Yost, Idyllwild Community Center board president

Contributed

Beginning Monday, Jan. 13, Town Hall will be temporarily closed so that the refurbishment of the building can be completed. Presuming the weather cooperates, the target completion date for this work is the first week of March.

The good news is that Shane Stewart has generously donated the use of some vacant retail space free of charge to the Idyllwild Community Center (ICC), which will allow ICC to continue to operate almost all of its programs and rentals without interruption.

The vacant space is located in the Village Centre Plaza at 54245 N. Circle Dr. in unit C7, next door to Leanna’s Idyll Awhile.

The grounds at Town Hall have undergone some changes as well. Photo by Jenny Kirchner

The regular programs that will continue are:

• Kids Korner: Session 1 runs from noon-3 p.m. Session 2 runs from 3-5:30 p.m. The school bus will drop off and pick up the children from this temporary location.

• Fit After 50: The program will continue its regular hours Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m.-noon.

• Senior Wii Bowling: The program will continue its regular hours Tuesdays from 10 a.m.–noon.

• Jazzercise will continue to have its regular hours, 10 sessions per week.

The regular events and programs that will be temporarily on hold are:

• Sunday Farmers Market: The plan is to recommence either March 1 or 8, depending on construction completion. Farmers Market updates will be posted as soon as the schedule is confirmed.

This closure does not impact any events scheduled during the week of Jan. 6, including the Idyllwild Songwriters Festival, which will take place at Town Hall on Saturday, Jan. 11 from noon-11:00 pm. Tickets are $10 each and available at the door. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult are free.