Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Judy D. White is sworn in as a commissioner for First 5 Riverside by Riverside County Deputy County Counsel Susanna Oh. Photo courtesy of Riverside County Office of Education

By Riverside County Office of Education

Contributed

Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Judy D. White was sworn in as a commissioner for First 5 Riverside, the Riverside County Children and Families Commission, during a commission meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

“Joining First 5 Riverside is an up-front investment into fulfilling the Riverside County Office of Education Pledge — that every student will graduate from high school academically and socially prepared for college, the workforce and civic responsibility,” said White. “As educators, we are focused on, and held accountable for, the outcomes of our students. Providing leadership and support to an organization like First 5 Riverside that is focused on helping children achieve the best possible start in life through early learning will pay dividends in the lives of so many children and families who represent the future of Riverside County.”

First 5 Riverside, the Riverside County Children and Families Commission, has worked for the past 20 years to improve the lives of children and their families throughout Riverside County. The Commission is funded by tobacco taxes generated by Proposition 10 (California Children and Families Act), which passed in November 1998.

The act created a system of programs that promote, support, and improve the early development of children prenatal through age five. For more information, please refer to the First 5 Riverside Strategic Plan.

The commission is made up of nine members with five members representing each Riverside County Supervisorial District; one member from each of the following: Riverside County Board of Supervisors, Human Service Departments, the Health Officer of Riverside University Health System (i.e., Public Health, Behavioral Health or Medical Center and Clinics); and Riverside County Office of Education. Current commission membership includes:

• Jose Campos, chair, director of Parent Involvement and Community Outreach, Jurupa Unified School District;

• Susan Rainey, vice chair, retired school superintendent/educator;

• Riverside County Third District Supervisor Chuck Washington;

• Riverside County Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez (who serves as an alternate);

• Diana Walsh-Reuss, Ed.D., retired associate superintendent, Riverside County Office of Education;

• Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer, Riverside University Health System – Public Health;

• Deborah Clark-Crews, executive director, Consortium for Early Learning Services; and

• Rosa Torres, senior manager of programs at Martha’s Village and Kitchen, Inc.

Kimberly Britt, director of the Riverside County Department of Child Support Services, also joined the Commission on Jan. 22.