Station 23 is Pine Cove. Station 30 is Pinyon Pines. Station 53 is Garner Valley. Station 63 is Poppet Flats.

Idyllwild Fire

Here are some calls the Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to recently.

• Jan. 18 — Medical aid, 3:02 a.m. Lake Ln.

• Jan. 18 — Walk-in medical aid, 1:23 p.m.

• Jan. 18 — Medical aid, 2:44 p.m. Tollgate Rd.

• Jan. 18 — Walk-in medical aid, 3:40 p.m.

• Jan. 19 — Medical aid, 9 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• Jan. 19 — Walk-in medical aid, 9:02 a.m.

• Jan. 19 — Medical aid, 10:29 a.m. Howland Rd.

• Jan. 19 — Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 12:18 p.m. Keen Camp Rd.

• Jan. 19 — Walk-in medical aid, 6:48 p.m.

• Jan. 20 — Walk-in medical aid, 9:40 a.m.

• Jan. 20 — Medical aid, 11:09 a.m. Crestview Dr.

• Jan. 20 — Good intent call, 1:30 p.m. S. Circle Dr.

• Jan. 20 — Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 9:24 p.m. Highway 243.

• Jan. 20 — Walk-in medical aid, 9:34 p.m.

• Jan. 21 — Medical aid, 1:44 p.m. Delano Dr.

• Jan. 22 — Walk-in public service assist, 3:10 p.m.

• Jan. 22 — Power line down, 4:51 p.m. Fern Valley Rd.

• Jan. 22 — Alarm system activation - no fire, 10:34 p.m. Temecula Dr.

• Jan. 23 — Power line down, 10:04 a.m. N. Circle Dr.

• Jan. 23 — Medical aid, 12:19 p.m. Oak Leaf Ln.

• Jan. 23 — Medical aid, 5:10 p.m. Crestview Dr.

• Jan. 24 — Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 8:54 a.m. Highway 243.

• Jan. 24 — Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 3:01 p.m. Highway 243.

• Jan. 25 — Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 2:14 a.m. Highway 74.

• Jan. 25 — Walk-in medical assist, 6:45 a.m.

• Jan. 25 — Medical aid, 12:37 p.m. Highway 243.

• Jan. 25 — Medical aid, 3:39 p.m. Glen Rd.

• Jan. 25 — Medical aid, 3:47 p.m. Hill St.

• Jan. 26 — Medical aid, 12:12 a.m. Tollgate Rd.

• Jan. 26 — Medical aid, 2:50 p.m. Highway 243.

Cal Fire

Here are some recent Cal Fire calls by station.

Station 23 - Pine Cove

• Jan. 23 — Traffic collision, 5:38 p.m.

• Jan. 24 — Traffic collision, 8:53 a.m.

• Jan. 25 — Traffic collision, 2:11 a.m.

• Jan. 25 — Stroke, 3:36 p.m.

• Jan. 25 — Heart problems, 11:01 p.m.

Station 30 - Pinyon Pines

• Jan. 26 — Traffic collision, 11:37 a.m.

Station 53 - Garner Valley

• Jan. 22 — Fire - false alarm, 9:25 a.m.

• Jan. 22 — Sick person, 11:25 p.m.

• Jan. 23 — Breathing problems, 12:18 p.m.

• Jan. 23 — Traffic collision, 5:38 p.m.

• Jan. 24 — Traffic collision, 2:51 p.m.

• Jan. 25 — Traffic collision, 2:11 a.m.

Station 63 - Poppet Flats

• Jan. 22 — Commercial structure fire, 7:45 p.m.

• Jan. 24 — Gas leak outside, 6:01 p.m.

• Jan. 24 — Heart problems, 9:08 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Sunday to Saturday, Jan. 19 to Jan. 25.

Idyllwild

• Jan. 19 — Check the welfare, 1:18 a.m. Deer Foot Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 19 — Follow-up, 8:32 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 19 — Follow-up, 11:32 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 19 — Animal abuse, 11:47 a.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Unfounded.

• Jan. 20 — Follow-up, 7:55 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 20 — Vandalism, 4:18 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Report taken.

• Jan. 20 — Alarm call, 6:21 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 21 — Suspicious vehicle, 9:39 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 21 — Alarm call, 4:34 p.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 22 — Vandalism, 12:42 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 22 — Hazard, 5:05 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 22 — Follow-up, 6:38 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 23 — Hazard, 1:42 p.m. 54000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 24 — Public disturbance, 12:21 a.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 24 — Public intoxication, 1:59 p.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 24 — Suicide threat, 4:28 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 25 — Vandalism, 9:49 a.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Jan. 25 — Alarm call, 2:15 p.m. Crestview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 25 — Follow-up, 4:20 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 25 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 7:51 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Jan. 20 — Vandalism, 2:08 p.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Jan. 20 — Vehicle burglary, 3:16 p.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Jan. 22 — Alarm call, 11:29 a.m. Acorn Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 22 — Alarm call, 11:46 a.m. Acorn Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 23 — Check the welfare, 12:17 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows / Garner Valley

• Jan. 14 — Burglary, 1:20 p.m. Butterfly Peak Rd. Report taken.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Jan. 24 — Hazard, 6 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino National Forest

• Jan. 20 — Suspicious vehicle, 9:32 a.m. 48000 block of Twin Pines Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 20 — Suspicious vehicle, 9:50 a.m. 48000 block of Twin Pines Rd. Handled by deputy.