Riverside County Third District Supervisor Chuck Washington has moved his first quarterly meeting of the year from Feb. 27 to noon-2 p.m. on March 20.

When asked why the change of date and almost a month out, his office responded that something else came up that he wanted to use his influence to support.

The meeting will be after the March 3 primary election.

The remaining meetings will be from noon-2 p.m. May 7, Aug. 13 and Dec. 10. Call 951-955-2194 to receive an assigned time slot to meet with Washington to discuss any issues you feel need addressing.