Sadie

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats welcomed Sparky and Olive.

Sparky: Hey Bear! Have you heard that Olive the Chinese Crested was adopted last Saturday?

Bear: That’s great!

Sparky: And we hope to see her from time to time as she is with her forever mom in Garner Valley.

Bear: Any other adoptions?

Sparky: No, but let’s be hopeful that this week will be better.

Sadie: I’m thinking that pets will be in the forefront of everyone’s minds because of ARF’s Pets of the Year contest.

Whiskers: Pets are pretty darned important up here on the hill already.

Sadie: That’s right but this contest really focuses on them.

Pepper: Why aren’t we in the contest?

Sadie: We should be! But I guess until we have our own forever families, we won’t.

Whiskers: I think some of us suffer from discrimination because we are technically considered seniors.

Zeus: Don’t people understand that with a more mature cat, they don’t have to live through those kitten antics?

Bear: We seniors are just looking for love and attention. We don’t need all that crazy playing around.

Zeus: We still like to chase a string or bat a ball, but not like those nutty kittens.

Sparky: You know, I’m not a senior. In fact, I’m far from it but I will command a human’s lap like no other cat. I will happily stay still for hours of petting.

Whiskers: I know you’re not lying about that! I’ve watched you convince visitors to sit in a rocker while you lounge on their laps.

Sparky: Guilty as charged!

Bear: And I’ve seen you stealing the hearts of ARF volunteers.

Sparky: I have. I’d love to see more volunteers here. I’d woo them as well.

Zeus: I guess all we need now is more volunteers! I know they’d be welcomed with open arms.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of Our Nine Lives” each week. Please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays, or by appointment Monday-Friday by calling 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Carole Herman & Sandi Mathers.