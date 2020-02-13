Front page drawing in the Feb. 12, 1976 issue of the Idyllwild Town Crier. Each year, the Town Crier sponsored a contest for the best Valentine to the community. Margaret Grassi was that year’s winner. Margaret was a fourth-grade student in Doris Lombard’s class at Idyllwild Elementary School. Town Crier Archives

70 years ago - 1950

By Feb. 15, the season’s total rainfall was 20 inches. The snow line was above 6,500 feet, and the weather was warm.

65 years ago - 1955

An Idyllwild Inn cabin was badly damaged in a fire. A bucket of cleaning fluid and a throw rug left near a floor heater ignited starting the fire.

60 years ago - 1960

It was announced that Mt. San Jacinto State Park was included in Governor Edmund G. Brown’s proposed state budget which called for appropriation of $93,000 to be used to acquire land in the Stone Creek area.

55 years ago - 1965

The building of two miles of new streets started for a 40-acre Pine Cove subdivision that would contain 130 homes.

50 years ago - 1970

In an economic move, the local post office discontinued Saturday window service.

45 years ago - 1975

Loggers started clearing the land behind the former post office to make way for the shopping center planned along Strawberry Creek.

40 years ago - 1980

Idyllwild Fire Chief Bud Hunt volunteered to make a free inspection of any Idyllwild home to determine the proper location for a smoke detector.

35 years ago - 1985

About 30 people representing a variety of special interest groups attended a U.S. Forest Service workshop to express their views about off-highway vehicle (OHV) use in the National Forest. Among the concerns raised were the lack of OHV opportunities and the need for limiting OHVs.

30 years ago - 1990

Teachers at Idyllwild School were looking forward to an 8% pay raise retroactive to the start of the school year. The Hemet Teachers Association approved a new three-year contract with the Hemet Unified School District.

25 years ago - 1995

Parents, teachers and administrators at Idyllwild School were finishing plans for a fundraising campaign to provide the school’s playground with new equipment. At the time, the playground had only one swing set.

20 years ago - 2000

Jazz legend and film star Herb Jeffries performed at a special concert held at the Tyrol Mansion in Pine Cove to benefit jazz pianist Harry Pickens, who was struggling with serious health issues.

15 years ago - 2005

A major wind storm with gusts of 70 mph caused more than 20 local homes to be damaged by falling trees.

10 years ago - 2010

Torrential rain’s final drops broke and washed out a 30- to 40-foot section of Highway 74 in the area of the Cottonwood Fire burn.

5 years ago - 2015

Lawler Lodge, a few miles north of Idyllwild, has been recommended for designation as a Riverside County historical landmark.

1 year ago - 2019

Idyllwild resident/composer Peter Davison’s album “Iris: Bringer of Dreams” had been nominated for an award. One World Music Radio had nominated it for “Best New Age Album.”