Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” ARF cats shared for what they are thankful.

Holly: I’m feeling just a little bit sad.

Willow: Why is that?

Holly: My three black kittens are still looking for their forever families. Whoever adopts them will be able to take them home close to Christmas. They are so cute.

Pepper: Oh Holly, don’t worry. Their cuteness will help them find the perfect families.

Willow: I’m a bit sad as well. One of my beautiful babies was returned because the daughter was very allergic.

Pepper: Oh no! That’s sad news.

Willow: The daughter was so very upset.

Holly: And isn’t that kitten the gray tabby with an orange-ish undercoat?

Willow: That’s the one. And she is old enough to go to her new home right now.

Pepper: I also heard that ARF has a wonderful new little dog.

Holly: Yes! His name is Puggy and here he is now.

Puggy: Hello pretty kitties! Yes, my name is Puggy, and no, I’m not a Pug.

Lulu: And I see that you like cats, yes?

Puggy: I like cats, dogs, kids. Oh heck, I like everyone. I’m about 7 years old and have been told I’m a chihuahua mix.

Whiskers: I heard your foster say that you are as close to a perfect dog as she’s ever seen.

Puggy: Well, I’m quiet, laid-back, housetrained and very affectionate.

Holly: I bet you would be great with a guardian who is home a lot.

Puggy: And one who wants company on the sofa! I like to snuggle.

Lulu: Then I’m guessing you’ll find your forever home pretty quickly.

Puggy: I certainly hope so. It would be nice for all of us to have a forever home for the holidays.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 on Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or by appointment M–F by calling 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Carole Herman & Sandi Mathers.