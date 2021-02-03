Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay-at-Home Order was lifted last Monday, returning Riverside County to the purple tier. Visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/, to get reacquainted with the purple tier restrictions. The state has shut down and reopened businesses multiple times since the first Stay-at-Home Order in March.

For information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses, visit sba.gov/ppp or treasury.gov/cares. To contact the county of Riverside’s Business and Community Services department, call 951-955-0493 or send an email to [email protected] for local assistance.

There are some options available to homeowners under state law regarding the postponement of property taxes. The deadline to apply is Feb. 10. Call 800-952-5661 or visit https://www.sco.ca.gov/ardtax_prop_tax_postponement.html for details.

For more information on the vaccine, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.

The county announced earlier this week, “For those who received a first dose at a county vaccine clinic (also called points of distribution or PODs), local health officials will reach out to residents through the contact method provided at the first appointment. At that time, the county will provide instructions for receiving the second dose conforming to the current CDC guideline on timeframes. Residents who received their first dose at a private provider, should contact that same provider to schedule their second dose.”

Due to the limited supply of COVID vaccines, the CDC announced the second dose can be administered 42 days after the first dose instead of the originally recommended 21 or 28 days. According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 106 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and one death reported. Eighty-four of the 106 people have recovered. Riverside County has 0% ICU bed availability and 0% in the region, according to the county’s website. As of press time on Feb. 2, Riverside County has 275,872 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 23,171 deaths related to COVID-19 and 214,877 people have recovered. Nine hundred and seventy-nine individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, 268 are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 20.0%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 110.6. As of press time on Jan. 26, Riverside County had 264,363 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,857 deaths related to COVID-19 and 186,119 people had recovered. One thousand three hundred and four individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 334 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 23.5%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 148.4. As of press time on Jan. 19, Riverside County had 233,899 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,517 deaths related to COVID-19 and 151,506 people had recovered. One thousand five hundred and sixty-three individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 353 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 25.8%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 127.5. To date, 2,212,668 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS.