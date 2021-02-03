Home Obituaries Life Tribute: Catherine A. Dearing 1947 – 2020 Obituaries Life Tribute: Catherine A. Dearing 1947 – 2020 By Idyllwild Town Crier - February 3, 2021 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Catherine A. Dearing had been an Idyllwild resident since 1976. She passed away peacefully in her home on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.She was laid to rest at the Temecula Public Cemetery as she did not want a funeral. Related PostsCounty’s homelessness survey releasedObituary: James Randall BurkeMAST studies fire danger from wood chips