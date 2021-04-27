Idyllwild Water District

Contributed

The Idyllwild Water District (IWD) will hold a Board of Directors’ Workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15 and the public is invited to attend. Our workshop will give our customers and the residents of Idyllwild an opportunity to be involved in the budget process, provide input, ask questions, share concerns and have direct access to your elected board members.

After the board meeting, everyone will be invited to attend a lunch at Foster Lake, which is usually off limits to the public, to meet our general manager and some of our staff and visit our lake side facilities.

The board will be discussing the proposed FY 2021/22 budget in detail. District staff will be available to provide details that were considered during the creation of the budget, goals and objectives provided by the board, and specifically the impact of COVID on our operations and income.

We will have extensive discussions about our planned Capital Improvement Projects (CIP). CIP is an extremely important component of our operations. The proper and sufficient long-term investment ensures both the water and wastewater systems are operating effective and efficiently.

At the direction of the board, staff has been reviewing the existing 10-year CIP Plan and will provide their findings and recommendations at the workshop.

While our facilities are in good working order, we must have a regular plan to replace and upgrade our aging facilities. Our water lines need to be regularly replaced. We will discuss and evaluate the best way this may be addressed whether by our own staff or by experienced contractors in our attempt to accomplish this task, so the costs are minimized.

We will need to replace the existing wastewater treatment plan in the next few years. This will be a substantial but necessary expense. Our staff will discuss the various alternatives for this project.

Everyone is invited to discuss and participate in our plans for our district.

Lunch will be provided from noon to 1 p.m. at the IWD Treatment Facility/Foster Lake, 24150 Sherman Dr. RSVP is required by sending an email to [email protected]

We hope that many of you will be able to attend.

Board workshop location and time is as follows:

When: Saturday, May 15

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Location: IWD Board Room, 25945 Highway 243