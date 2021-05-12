Stevie

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats met new cattery members, including three kittens.

Pepper: I have news! Get over here if you want the latest.

Whiskers: I’m here, and so is almost everyone else.

Ellie: Everyone except Shorty.

Miss Kitty: That is because Shorty has been adopted!

Ellie: What wonderful news. Now we need people to come for the rest of us.

Stevie: Now that the kittens are old enough to have visitors, I think someone will fall in love with us.

Ellie: I am happy to head the greeting committee!

Miss Kitty: And you will be perfect for the job.

Pepper: You are such a friendly girl, Ellie. I’m glad you are on office duty.

Stevie: Please do your best to steer folks to meet us adults.

Miss Kitty: Once visitors get past Ellie, I hope they will come to meet all of us.

Pepper: We won’t need to convince people to spend time with the kittens. They are so darned cute.

Whiskers: Who knows what ARF’s policy is about visitors, now that things are better with pandemic restrictions?

Pepper: I do! Even though all ARF volunteers are fully vaccinated, they still want all visitors to wear masks.

Ellie: And I heard that they still want potential adopters to call ahead of time.

Miss Kitty: That’s right, Ellie. Everyone here is being very cautious about remaining healthy and keeping visitors safe.

Whiskers: But people may meet us cats?

Ellie: Of course, but in the safest way possible.

Pepper: What about meeting ARF dogs?

Ellie: No dogs right now, but when ARF does have dogs, they will meet potential adopters by appointment.

Pepper: Sounds as though ARF is still here to help when possible.

Miss Kitty: As always.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243, by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.