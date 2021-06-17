Berry Bookout, longtime resident of Idyllwild, passed away on Wednesday, June 2 in Palm Springs, California. He was 102 years old.
Berry was born in rural Tennessee in 1919. He was the quintessential southern gentleman.
He was a veteran of WWII, serving in active combat in Belgium and Germany in 1944 and 1945.
After his discharge from the Army, he attended University of California, Los Angeles where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
He married his wife Mary Ann in 1950. They had three children together and were married for 64 years until her passing in 2014.
He is survived by his three children.
At his request, there will be no memorial service.