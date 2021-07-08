The Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website is updating cases weekly. Cases will be updated every Wednesday beginning July 7. The county continues to update the numbers Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) regarding the COVID-19 shot.

The county announced, “officials said updates to the county’s website were delayed as state health officials ‘reconciled’ COVID-19 case data. The data cleaning was done as officials reviewed thousands of case files to ensure the published data accurately reflected the number of cases and other information. “

“There were some questions as to why the dashboard had not been updated since last week,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Public Health for Riverside County, in a June 29 press release. “It was important the data we publish properly show what is happening with the pandemic and we wanted to provide the most accurate information.” The county also said the reconciliation of the data caused the “number to drop by several hundred.”

The area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 119 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and two deaths reported. One hundred and seventeen of the 119 people have recovered.

The newspaper had to go to press before the numbers were updated July 7.

As of July 2, Riverside County had 301,820 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,640 deaths related to COVID-19 and 296,262 people had recovered. Forty-nine individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 14 were in the ICU.

As of July 6, 46.7% of the county population received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

To date, 3,283,890 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS.

For more information on the COVID-19 shot, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.