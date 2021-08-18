SHIRT BUTTONING & LAUNDRY SOCKS

Q. Sometimes I get my shirt buttons in the wrong buttonholes, so I end up with one side of my shirt hanging down below the other. What can I do about this? -Ralph, Norco

A. There’s nothing much you can do except wear it that way; otherwise, you’d have to unbutton the whole thing and start over.

Q. Seems like every time I take my socks out of the dryer there’s one missing. Where do they go?

-Joe-Jake, Anza

A. Nobody knows where these socks go or how they get there. I lost one that way once and it turned up in a bottle on Pismo Beach.

(originally published November 19, 2015)