Recent mountain traffic collisions include a hit-and-run and a broadside resulting in minor injuries.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer B. Bolon, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, Lenny Muscarella, 74, of Idyllwild, was driving a white 1999 Ford F150 in the parking lot at 54391 Village Center Dr. when he backed into a black 2009 Audi 25 parked at the location.
Bolon said Muscarella fled the scene and was later identified. He was arrested for hit-and-run and for driving under the influence. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.
At 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Bolon reported that Abigail Tsai, 32, of West Lake Village, was driving a silver 2003 Toyota Highlander westbound on Lakeview Drive near Highway 243. At the same time, Tobias Plonski, 56, of Palm Desert, was driving a gray 2003 Honda Element northbound on Highway 243.
Tsai attempted to make a turn, entering the intersection and broadsiding the Element. Plonski lost control and hit the mountainside. He was transported to Eisenhower Medical Center with minor injuries. Tsai was not injured.