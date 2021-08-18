Just after midnight Monday, July 26, a one-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 243 just south of Alandale Fire Station. California Highway Patrol has not had any report on the collision. The driver was not at the scene when the photo was taken. Riverside County Fire responded to the crash. Photo by Becky Clark

Recent mountain traffic collisions include a hit-and-run and a broadside resulting in minor injuries.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer B. Bolon, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, Lenny Muscarella, 74, of Idyllwild, was driving a white 1999 Ford F150 in the parking lot at 54391 Village Center Dr. when he backed into a black 2009 Audi 25 parked at the location.

Bolon said Muscarella fled the scene and was later identified. He was arrested for hit-and-run and for driving under the influence. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.

At 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Bolon reported that Abigail Tsai, 32, of West Lake Village, was driving a silver 2003 Toyota Highlander westbound on Lakeview Drive near Highway 243. At the same time, Tobias Plonski, 56, of Palm Desert, was driving a gray 2003 Honda Element northbound on Highway 243.

Tsai attempted to make a turn, entering the intersection and broadsiding the Element. Plonski lost control and hit the mountainside. He was transported to Eisenhower Medical Center with minor injuries. Tsai was not injured.