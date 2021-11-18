Brendan Steele will play this week in The RSM Classic on the Seaside course of the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Georgia.

Brendan currently stands 18th in the official FedExCup points list for this new 2021-2022 season, and he is currently ranked 98th on the Official World Golf Rankings, which uses a rolling two-year points system weighted in favor of most recent performances.

B will tee off Thursday at 7:40 a.m. PT and Friday at 6:30 a.m. PT playing with Andrew Putnam and Matthew NeSmith both days.

The RSM Classic will be telecast on the Golf Channel. You can follow the Idyllwild native shot-for-shot in TOURCast 3D on the PGA Tour website with computer or cellphone.