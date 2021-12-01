The Pine Cove Water District Board of Directors is holding a special meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, to discuss the USDA Preliminary Engineering Report Water System Improvements Project.

As part of its 10/20/50-year plan approved in February 2021, it has applied for a USDA Rural Development loan for well rehabilitation, smart meters and storage facility improvements. At this special meeting, the board will vote to approve the loan of $1,657,330 with a payback period of 40 years.

Two local water districts will hear from the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority’s Santa Ana Watershed Weather Modification Feasibility Study (cloud seeding) at their December meetings.

The Idyllwild Water District Board of Directors meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the office or through Zoom (visit www.idyllwildwater.com under Who We Are/Board Meetings for the address).

The Lake Hemet Municipal Water District board meets at 3 pm. Thursday, Dec. 16, at its 26385 Fairview Drive office in Valle Vista or through teleconferencing (visit www.lhmwd.org to access the agenda for the telephone number and access code.)