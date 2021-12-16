In following up on the status of the investigation into allegations that a student demands letter made last school year, Idyllwild Arts Foundation President Pamela Jordan wrote last week, “As you know, we hired an outside law firm whose primary goal was to learn the objective truth regarding the allegations that were brought to our attention by students in the spring. We expect the investigations to be concluded shortly. We will be in touch when we are able to share more.”

Idyllwild Arts Academy students staged a protest alleging sexual assault, predatory behavior and racism during the 2020/21 school year. About 120 students reportedly participated in the campus protest. The student demands letter was published on social media and in the Town Crier on April 22, 2021.