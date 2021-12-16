An Idyllwild man pleaded guilty to two counts of child exploitation Monday, Dec. 6, in a Riverside County Superior Court.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s (DA) Child Exploitation Team arrested Ryan Christopher Lujan, 26, of Idyllwild on April 8, 2021 with the DA’s office charging him with two felony counts involving child exploitation images.

DA Public Information Officer John Hall said the guilty pleas were not part of a plea bargain with the DA’s office.

“The defendant pled guilty to possession of child sexual exploitation material and admitted a special allegation of possessing more than 600 images including 10 or more of a minor under the age of 12,” said Hall.

Lujan is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 15.