Claire

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats discussed the latest at ARF.

Phil: Whew. The holidays are behind us.

Whiskers: And we still have the cold, probably snowy, winter ahead.

Don: That could work in our favor. It’s cold out, but a warm cat in a human’s lap is the perfect cure.

Whiskers: That’s right! And when people are forced to stay at home during inclement weather, we would be great company.

Don: And wouldn’t Claire or Cookie be great companions as well?

Claire: (bounding into the room) You bet we would!

Cookie: (following Claire) And not only would we snuggle for warmth, we would play and entertain.

Claire: And because I truly love snow so much, any human could throw snowballs for me, and I’ll retrieve them until the sun goes down.

Lulu: Do you like the snow that much, Claire?

Claire: Oh yes! And I really like being outdoors, so a family with a fenced yard would be just perfect, especially when it’s snowing!

Lulu: Cookie, I understand that you’re becoming known as a “velcro dog.”

Cookie: I admit that is true. I just love people and other dogs. My foster said I follow her all around the house.

Harley: Then any of us would make great buddies for the winter.

Phil: And beyond!

Harley: Then if that isn’t a good enough reason for people to flood in to meet us, I don’t know what is!

Pepper: Open the doors, and let ‘em in!

Lulu: That we will do!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.