Paisley

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats visited with dogs Claire and Cookie.

Phil: Everyone gather ‘round! I have news.

Whiskers: Adoption?

Don: Cookie was adopted! She is with a family right here on our mountain.

Whiskers: Don! You stole Phil’s thunder! Regardless, I have news as well. ARF has two new cats.

Don: And I hear they are girls.

Claire: Even though I’m not fond of you felines, I can tell you about them.

Pepper: Go ahead, Claire. It’s OK if you aren’t so fond of cats. You can still talk about us.

Claire: OK, the first new cat is Paisley. She is most likely 2 to 3 years old and very friendly. I might also add that she is pretty!

Lulu: I’ll tell about the other cat. Her name is Lucy, she is 9 years old, affectionate and she just had a dental!

Claire: So there are now two new cats to be adopted, and there still is me.

Lulu: Oh, Claire, I’m sorry. You really should be in a forever home.

Claire: Especially in a home with a safe, fenced yard so I may play outside. I really like the outdoors.

Harley: But I bet you like the indoors as evening nears.

Claire: That’s true. I really like to snuggle with my human for the evening. I like to be part of a family. Humans are pretty nice.

Harley: Yes they are, Claire. And I think all of us deserve our own human, or humans.

Pepper: Don’t all dogs and cats deserve a forever family?

Lulu: Yes, they do.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.