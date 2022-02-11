George Robert “Bob” Gammage of Hemet went home to be with the Great Spirit Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

He was born Jan. 18, 1951, the son of George Ross Gammage and Dorothy Naomi (Nicholas) Gammage.

Bob graduated from Montebello High School in 1969 where he went on to Whittier College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in science education.

For 25 years he was a dedicated teacher and taught children the love of the sciences at Bellflower Unified School District and then for Montebello Unified School District. During his teaching career, he also coached football, girls’ tennis, and girls’ basketball.

In his youth, he was an Eagle Scout, avid surfer, pianist, angler, and lover of the outdoors and Harleys. Football was his favorite sport and he was a huge Denver Broncos fan.

A lover of animals, he rescued many over the years, from racoons as a kid to a variety of reptiles, birds, dogs and cats.

He leaves behind his wife of 24 years Andrea (Spencer) Gammage of Hemet; and his daughter and son-in-law Heather and Robert Marone of Nuevo. He also leaves behind his three grandchildren: David, Audrey and Danni who lovingly called him “Papa” and were the joys of his life. His critters Marley, Shelby, Maggie and Pawdry will miss him dearly, along with extended family and friends.

Until we meet again, we will love and miss you every day.